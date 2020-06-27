Ken-Ton Closet hosts summer donation drive

The donation drive starts Saturday at 9 a.m. and goes until noon.

KENMORE, N.Y. — The Ken-Ton Closet is hosting a donation drive on Saturday collecting clothing, school supplies and toiletries for children in need.

The nonprofit is run by volunteers and provides items of basic living for free to infants and children up to 18 years old living in the Village of Kenmore and the Town of Tonawanda

The Ken-Ton Closet is looking for new or gently used clothing that is clean, free of stains and holes, and modern style. It's accepting sizes from newborn to an adult 5XL. The nonprofit is also looking for new underwear. All sizes will be accepted, but the Ken-Ton Closet says it could especially use boys or mens boxer briefs.

Toiletries will also be accepted. The Ken-Ton Closet is looking for shampoo, conditioner, soap, toothpaste, toothbrushes, deodorant, razors, diaper cream, diaper wipes, baby wash and q-tips.

The Ken-Ton Closet is also looking for new school supplies. Currently the Ken-Ton Closet is in need of Post-Its, colored pencils, thin markers, yellow highlighters, pink erasers, master locks, binders (1.5 inches to 2 inches), pencil boxes, pen packs, wide ruled composition notebooks and pocket folders.

The nonprofit does not accept toys or baby gear such as seats, cribs and strollers.

