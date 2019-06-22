BUFFALO, N.Y. — Labatt Blue and the Buffalo Niagara Waterkeeper are teaming up to keep Buffalo waterways clean with an effort called "Keep the Water Blue."

It's a monthly cleanup event, which aims to prevent litter and pollution from entering local waterways. Volunteers can participate throughout Western New York, picking up litter on the shores of rivers, creeks and streams.

The first Keep the Water Blue event is on Saturday, June 22 from 10 a.m. to noon.

Afterword volunteers are encouraged to attend a party at the Labatt Brew House and Draft Room from 12:30 p.m. to 2:30 p.m. for food and refreshments.

Keep the Water Blue will run one Saturday every month from June until October, and volunteers who attend multiple cleanups will be able to earn rewards through Labatt Blue.

More information and online registration can be found here.

