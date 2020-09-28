KED Day is September 29

2 On Your Side is partnering with Kids Escaping Drugs to raise money to help our local young people struggling with addiction.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — 2 On Your Side is devoting time to help in the fight against addiction in Western New York.

Multiple times during the year, we partner with Kids Escaping Drugs to raise money to help with the many programs they offer to help our local young people struggling with addiction.

Throughout our early evening newscasts on September 29 from 4pm to 6:30pm, we will share stories about the good work that's done there helping young people overcome drug and alcohol abuse.

If you know of someone in need of help, you can contact their Crisis line at 716-827-9462.

The phone number to call from 4 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. on Tuesday is 716-822-2220.

And even when the day is done, you can still donate to Kids Escaping Drugs. Donations are always accepted online here. You can also text KED to 76278.