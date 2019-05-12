BUFFALO, N.Y. — It’s arguably the opposite of a welcome sign.

Erie County Clerk Michael “Mickey” Kearns plans to post signs in his auto bureaus that read: “If you see something, say something.”

The signs also include a toll-free tip line number for Immigration and Customs Enforcement.

“They’re going up at every single window at every single auto bureau,” Kearns said.

He explains this was one of the ideas that came out of a gathering this week of county clerks from Central and Western New York.

The group is decidedly against the so-called Green Light New York Law, which allows people in the country illegally to apply for and get a New York State driver’s license.

The law goes into effect on December 14.

Earlier this year Kearns filed a federal court challenge to the state law, but a judge dismissed the case.

Niagara County Clerk Joseph Jastrzemski says his auto bureaus will also have signs with the ICE tip line number.

