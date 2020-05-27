Kayakers rescued from the Niagara River

Pair became overwhelmed by swift water and were found clinging to a bridge abutment.

NORTH TONAWANDA, N.Y. — A pair of kayakers found themselves in need of rescue Tuesday after being overwhelmed by the swift waters of the Niagara River.

US Border Patrol agents and the Coast Guard responded to the distress call around 3 P.M. When they arrived in the area, they found the two kayakers clinging to a bridge abutment under the Taylor Road bridge.

Agents were able to maneuver their boat alongside the two and pull them safely aboard. They were taken to be evaluated by EMS and found to have no injuries.