NIAGARA FALLS, N.Y. — A kayaker drowned Thursday night at Hyde Park Lake, according to Niagara Falls Police.

After the kayak had overturned, a man was seen in distress. A rescue effort was launched before the man disappeared.

After a search by the Niagara Falls Fire Department and the Niagara County Dive, the man's body was recovered from the lake.