Hochul's state budget due in 2 days; part of it meant to repave potholes

State Sen. Tim Kennedy is also working to get more money approved for road repairs across the state and in Western New York.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Gov. Kathy Hochul's proposed state budget would apply $1 billion across the state over the next five years to get rid of potholes.

It's part of the New York State Department of Transportation's five-year plan costing more than $38 billion.

A few months ago, the NYS DOT told 2 On Your Side half of the $1 billion for potholes would be distributed to municipalities, similar to a consolidated local street and highway improvement, or CHIPS program.

It's based on a formula measured by the cars traveling on roads and the number of miles traveled.

Mike Elmendorf is the president of Rebuild New York Now, an Albany-based group raising awareness about issues that impact NYS infrastructure. He says the $1 billion isn't enough to repair all the potholes in the state, pointing to state DOT data showing that roads have been on the decline.

"We've seen the most precipice decline in pavement conditions ever. In Western New York, you've seen the biggest decline in the state, but that's not news to the folks that are watching this. They see it everyday," Elmendorf said.

"So the governor's NYS capital plan proposal is a great start. ... It is not enough to bring our roads to a state of good repair."

He says the right answer is coming from a proposal by the Senate Transportation Committee. State Sen. Tim Kennedy is the chair of the committee, proposing to add $2 billion a year over the five-year capital plan that Hochul is proposing.

"That's the right number. That's the right plan to actually improve New York's roads all across the state," Elmendorf said.

2 On Your Side is waiting for Senator Kennedy's office to get back to us.

Meanwhile a spokesperson from Hochul's office sent this statement:

"Governor Hochul's executive budget includes bold initiatives to embrace this once-in-a-generation opportunity to invest in our future, and we look forward to continuing to work with the legislature to finalize a budget that serves all New Yorkers."

Since the beginning of 2022, the City of Buffalo has received more than 1,500 cases of potholes reported to their 311 number. One of the things affecting whether those potholes get fixed is no secret to consumers.

This year, prices have risen dramatically, so much so that city highway superintendent Mike Finn says the City of Buffalo is feeling the impact.

"We're seeing 30 percent increase in our bid for paving projects. The indexes that I have checked this morning, fuel has doubled in a year, which that affects everything because the asphalt is what goes in the road but all the equipment that does the work is powered by fuel. Steel prices as well for all of our bridge projects, those are up 75 percent in a year," Finn said.

Finn says Hochul's proposed budget plan for infrastructure could help.

"Between her and Sen. Kennedy fighting hard for really all local municipalities, we're hopeful that is at least where their starting point. I'm also hopeful that will increase," Finn said.

For those fed up with potholes in the city, Finn says Franklin Street and Court Street will get repaved.

Delaware Avenue from North to Forest will also get repaved beginning this spring or early summer.

The city uses a rating system to determine which roads are prioritized in their yearly repaving plan.