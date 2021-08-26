Gov. Hochul announces groundbreaking of housing development in historic Cheektowaga building

The $22.8 million project will provide 67 apartments to adults over 55 in a wing of Villa Maria Academy.

CHEEKTOWAGA, N.Y. — Construction on a $22.8 million to transform the dormant wing of historic Villa Maria Academy into affordable housing.

Gov. Kathy Hochul announced the groundbreaking of the project, which will create 67 apartments for adults over 55, on Thursday. The complex will also include 21 supportive units.

The project is partially funded by $3.6 million by the state Homeless Housing and Assistance Program.

"All New Yorkers deserve a safe, stable place to live, especially seniors and older adults who have experienced homelessness," Hochul said. "Angela's House will provide the affordable homes and supportive services that older adults in Erie County can use to address underlying issues that contributed to them experiencing housing insecurity. We remain committed to a brighter, more inclusive future as we rebuild New York, and projects like this one will help us to achieve that end."

All of the units will be affordable and people 55 and older earning 60% of the median income or less qualify to apply. There will be 21 units supportive reserved for people 55 and older who are experiencing homelessness.

The building was built in 1927 as housing and high school for the Felician Sisters of St. Francis. The building was redeveloped and used by Villa Maria Academy, which closed in 2006.

Funding for the project was received through state and local entities and received tax credit through low-income and historic tax credit equity. Operating funding will be provided through the Empire State Supportive Housing Initiative through the state Department of Health.