Hochul: $5M will help provide substance services for county jail inmates

The governor's office says this brings the total amount of Office of Addiction Services and Supports funding for local jails to more than $8.8 million.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Gov. Kathy Hochul said $5 million in New York State funding will be going to county jails, to help them provide substance use disorder services for inmates.

The funding will help provide services such as medication assisted treatment, screening, and case management.

"This bill is an important tool as we fight substance abuse and the opioid crisis," Hochul said. "By providing Substance Use Disorder services to incarcerated individuals in both state and local correctional settings, individuals will have the opportunity to treat their addiction and return to healthy and productive lives."

The governor's office says this brings the total amount of Office of Addiction Services and Supports funding for local jails to more than $8.8 million.

Counties will have to submit their plans to the Office of Addiction Services and Supports for approval. Funding will be based on each county's jail population size.

In Western New York, there is a renewed effort to deal with the serious substance abuse issues seen with inmates at the Erie County Holding Center and Alden Correctional Facility.