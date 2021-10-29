Kansas City Police honor bet, sends BBQ to Buffalo Police

The two made a friendly wager ahead of the Bills, Chiefs game a few weeks ago. Thankfully it ended in Buffalo's favor, sweet and a little smoky.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — The Bills' 38-20 victory against the Kansas City Chiefs a few weeks ago was certainly sweet, and Friday it got a little smoky.

It's all because the Kansas City Police Department and Buffalo Police Department made a wager based on the outcome of that game.

If Buffalo had lost, the police department would've sent wings from Anchor Bar to Kansas City.

Thankfully, that's not the way things played out, which meant the Kansas City Police Department needed to send over some barbecue to Buffalo.

However, police officers are not keeping the food to themselves.

BPD shared it with community members on the city's west side Friday afternoon.

"We can get to know the community better. This is why we're here. You'll notice we have community officers and this is what we enjoy doing," said BPD C-district police chief Alphonso Wright. "(Kansas City is) going to miss out on some great Anchor Bar chicken wings but hey, maybe we'll send them a few anyhow."

This is not the first time Kansas City and Buffalo have placed wagers against each other.