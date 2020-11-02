Laura Kagels manages Spirit Wind Farm in Niagara County. Her farm has more than a hundred animals and has been traveling as a petting zoo to local events for more than 20 years.

Recently she discovered an Australian favorite, which has been capturing the hearts of Western New York.

"About three years ago, we got into kangaroos and its been such a hit with the public that we've kind of wanted to focus on that" said Kagels.

The popular kangaroos have inspired her to hop on over to a new adventure, launching Niagara County Down Under.

"What it will be is approximately two acres of an Australian themed enclosure where people can go right in with our mob of kangaroos," she said. "All of them, sit with them, hang out with them."

It's a kangaroo petting zoo. Tours or groups can schedule a time to visit with more than a dozen kangaroos at the farm.

The farm recently purchased two baby kangaroos that are eight months old. They will be bottle-fed before joining the other kangaroos in a heated barn outside.

The most common question she said she's asked is, how do they withstand a Western New York winter?

"These guys are purchased from facilities in the United States," she said. "They are all captive bred and raised here. It does get cold in Australia, they do get snow. These guys do adapt well to it."

Kagels said when the business opens, she plans to donate some of the profits to help wildfire relief efforts in Australia.

Niagara County Down Under is expected to open in early summer.

