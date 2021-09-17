Kaleidoscope-themed mural dedicated near park in Williamsville

Local artist Nicole Cherry finished the mural in two weeks. Before she began, the wall of the public works building was a pale yellow.

WILLIAMSVILLE, N.Y. — A new kaleidoscope-themed mural in Williamsville is now complete.

"Kaleidoscope Energy Day Dreams," a Nicole Cherry mural that covers 1,200 square feet at 40 South Long Street, across from South Long Park, was officially dedicated on Friday.

Cherry finished the mural in two weeks. Before she began, the wall of the public works building was a pale yellow.

"I found that at the end of the day, when I would reflect back at the mural, I would take a second to breathe in positivity, and I found myself daydreaming," Cherry said in a statement.

Mayor Deb Rogers said the wall will provide a better setting for public works employees and people who visit South Long Park.

"With its close proximity to South Long Park, the idea of a kaleidoscope came to mind," she said. "Prior to the mural, the area looked strictly utilitarian and unwelcoming. The mural enlivened the building and brought forth a renewed sense of pride in our village."

It's not the only mural Cherry completed this summer. She recently finished one near Delaware and Hertel avenues.

She also completed one this summer at the Mojo Market in Kenmore.

During Friday's dedication, the village announced a new public art campaign called Murals and Pathways: Art Walk of Williamsville.

Keaton DePriest, who is the Williamsville director of community development, said the goal is to provide a walkable connection to the village's three murals.

One of those murals is "A Butterfly’s View of the Garden" by Chris Piontkowski, which is on the east side of the Williamsville Village Hall.

The other mural, which went up this summer, is "Glen In Bloom" by Ali Price at Glen Park.