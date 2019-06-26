BUFFALO, N.Y. — Kaleida Health partnered with the Erie County Department of Health to install drug and needle disposal kiosks on Wednesday.

The kiosks were installed at Kaleida Health facilities in Erie County and Niagara County, to expand access to safe medication disposal sites.

“The disposal kiosks placed at Kaleida sites and throughout our community are a valuable public service and part of Erie County’s response to the opiate epidemic,” said Dr. Gale Burstein, Erie County Commissioner of Health. “This program makes it convenient for residents to keep these drugs out of our water supplies and landfills, and is one way that we are decreasing opportunities for prescription medications to get into the hands of youth.”

Residents of Erie County now have more than 30 locations to discard unused and expired prescription drugs and over the counter medication, as well as used needles and sharps in a safe and secure manner.

Once collected, the The Erie County Sheriff's Office and the Niagara County Sheriff's Office transport the contents to Covanta Energy, where the medications are then incinerated. Over 20 thousand pounds of drugs were destroyed by Covanta Energy in 2018.

“Medication and syringe drop boxes are a safe and convenient way for our patients, visitors and staff members to dispose of expired, unused, or unwanted medications like antibiotics, prescription painkillers and over-the-counter medicines,” said David Hughes executive vice president and chief medical officer at Kaleida Health. “We are proud to join the Erie and Niagara County Sheriff’s Offices, local law enforcement, the Erie County Department of Health and others as we work together to help reduce substance abuse in our community and keep our patients, community and environment safe and healthy.”