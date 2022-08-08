Kaleida Health union workers deliver 10-day notice of informational picket

“Over the last three years, healthcare workers have been fighting a global pandemic tirelessly all while being short-staffed,” Jim Scordato, 1199SEIU Vice-President for WNY Hospitals said in a press release. “After five months of bargaining, we need to educate the public on how difficult it has been for these union workers to secure a new contract. Our members have been working short-staffed far too long and in unacceptable working conditions. The state’s newly created staffing law forces Kaleida to add more than 400 full-time equivalent positions on top of the more than 800 vacancies they currently have, but all without any financial support from the state to help fill those positions. The state needs to come to the table for all of our WNY Hospitals, not just Kaleida, and put money behind those jobs, so hospital workers can get some relief from day after day of working critically short staffed.”