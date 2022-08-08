Kaleida Health union workers deliver 10-day notice of informational picket

BUFFALO, N.Y. — On Monday, Kaleida healthcare workers represented by CWA and 1199SEIU delivered a 10-day notice to the Kaleida Health administration of an informational picket.
At the end of July, the union workers did not extend their contracts. The unions say competitive wages and staffing levels are key concerns.
Negotiations began for a new contract in March, but went to five days a week on Monday, Aug. 1. The unions representing the workers report the committee is meeting five days a week in hopes of reaching an agreement.
The public information picket is scheduled to take place outside of Buffalo General Medical Center and Oishei Children’s Hospital on Thursday, Aug. 18.
The information picket will call attention to the issues the workers have identified, including low staffing issue.
“Over the last three years, healthcare workers have been fighting a global pandemic tirelessly all while being short-staffed,” Jim Scordato, 1199SEIU Vice-President for WNY Hospitals said in a press release. “After five months of bargaining, we need to educate the public on how difficult it has been for these union workers to secure a new contract. Our members have been working short-staffed far too long and in unacceptable working conditions. The state’s newly created staffing law forces Kaleida to add more than 400 full-time equivalent positions on top of the more than 800 vacancies they currently have, but all without any financial support from the state to help fill those positions. The state needs to come to the table for all of our WNY Hospitals, not just Kaleida, and put money behind those jobs, so hospital workers can get some relief from day after day of working critically short staffed.”