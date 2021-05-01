Kaleida Health reopens DeGraff for Covid specialty care

Kaleida Health has acted on a portion of its Covid-19 surge plan by reopening beds at DeGraff Medical Park, the former DeGraff Memorial Hospital.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Kaleida Health has acted on a portion of its Covid-19 surge plan by reopening beds at DeGraff Medical Park, the former DeGraff Memorial Hospital.

Kaleida stated on its website just before Christmas that the beds would operate “temporarily” as a residential or domiciliary setting, staffed by the Visiting Nursing Association of Western New York, another Kaleida division.

The DeGraff site would provide care for patients who are deemed stable and no longer infectious but unable to be transferred to a skilled nursing facility, congregate living space or home without a negative Covid-19 test.