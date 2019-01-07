BUFFALO, N.Y. — The labor battle between Kaleida Health and its three unions came to a tentative end late Tuesday night.

The unions representing more than 7,200 workers reached a three-year deal with Kaleida, which includes more staffing commitments and financial benefits.

The union memberships should vote on the deal within the next few weeks.

Until the new deal is reached, Kaleida Health and its unions will continue operating under the terms of the expired contract.

President and CEO of Kaleida Health Jody Lomeo said, “Everything that we discussed during negotiations is directly tied to our mission, vision and values, is designed to improve the quality of care that we provide to our community, and helps ensure the viability of Kaleida Health. Just as important, the new agreement invests in our work force in a number of areas.”