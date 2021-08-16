Kaleida Health releases statement following Gov. Cuomo’s announcement on mandating COVID vaccines

Kaleida Health released a statement Monday regarding Governor Cuomo’s announcement on mandating the COVID-19 vaccine for all health care workers.

“We are aware of the Governor’s announcement today about mandating the Covid-19 vaccine. Where we have the ability to create our own policies, we have certainly worked diligently with our workforce to do so. However, when a new law or regulation governs, which happened quite often during the pandemic last year, we follow New York State mandates. That is unless and until additional changes or compromises to those mandates are made.