Kaleida Health releases statement following Gov. Cuomo’s announcement on mandating COVID vaccines

Kaleida Health released the following statement Monday regarding Governor Cuomo’s announcement about mandating the COVID-19 vaccine for all healthcare workers across New York State:
“We are aware of the Governor’s announcement today about mandating the Covid-19 vaccine. Where we have the ability to create our own policies, we have certainly worked diligently with our workforce to do so. However, when a new law or regulation governs, which happened quite often during the pandemic last year, we follow New York State mandates. That is unless and until additional changes or compromises to those mandates are made.
All that said, we are awaiting official guidance from the New York State Department of Health as to how this will be implemented moving forward. While we want to be compliant, there are obviously many questions and concerns from our workforce that need to be addressed. As an organization overall, we are extremely proud to have reached 81% vaccination for our Phase 1A population.”