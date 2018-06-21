Kaleida Health has filed an official appeal to the Buffalo Public School board over the decision to end Kaleida's 13 year nursing contract with the school district.

Kaleida handed in its bid 16 minutes late, so BPS decided to not select its nursing contract. Instead, the board decided to reward the job to Sunbelt Staffing and Supplemental Health Care.

However, Kaleida Health representatives say their bid was formally reviewed, despite contract bidding rules that require late bids to be returned unopened.

"Through the freedom of information law, we showed that the Kaleida bid was in fact considered and there was commentary on our bid," Kaleida Health Senior Vice President Michael Hughes said. "So again, we're asking questions as to if we were considered rejected, why did they score our bid? Why the inconsistency?"

Kaleida tells 2 On Your Side that a decision from BPS is expected in the next five to seven business day.

