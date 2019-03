GENESEO, N.Y. — A K9 with the Livingston County Sheriff's Office has received his body armor.

Hutch now has a bullet and stab-proof vest.

The new gear follows a $1,000 donation from Johncox Trucking in Avon to the Livingston County Sheriff's Foundation, Inc., a nonprofit organization that aims to help meet the sheriff's departments needs beyond taxpayer funding.

