K9 is gifted new body armor

Reggie a K9 at the Niagara County Sheriff's Department has been gifted a donation of new body armor.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — The Niagara County Sheriff's department received a donation for its K9 Reggie, which included a new bullet, and stab protective vest.

The donation came from a not-for-profit organization called Vested Interest in K9s, Inc.

Vested Interest was established in 2009, and its mission is to provide bullet and stab protective vests and other assistance to dogs of law enforcement along with other related agencies in the United States.

They have provided over 4,845 vests to K9s in all 50 states at the value of $6.9 million dollars thanks to both private, and corporate donations.

Reggie's vest itself was sponsored by Christine Rath of Youngstown NY, and was embroidered with the words "Born to Love - Trained to Serve - Loyal, Always."