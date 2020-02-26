CHAUTAUQUA COUNTY, N.Y. — A juvenile has been charged with two different cases of arson in the Town of Hanover and the Village of Silver Creek, according to the Chautauqua County Sheriff's Office.

The first fire happened on January 11 at the former Hideaway Bay Restaurant located at 42 Lake Avenue in the Village of Silver Creek. The second fire happened on January 14 at Gernatt Asphalt Products, located at 12670 Buffalo Road in the Town of Hanover.

Deputies say a juvenile has been charged with arson in the third degree for the Gernatt Asphalt Products fire. Additional charges include burglary in the third degree, criminal mischief in the second degree, and criminal mischief in the fourth degree.

The individual has also been charged with arson in the fourth degree and criminal trespass in the third degree for the fire at the former Hideaway Bay Restaurant.

The individual's name has not been released at this time.

