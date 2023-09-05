Justice delayed but not denied in death of East Aurora man killed in Florida

Robert Krysztofowicz was visiting the Tampa area in 2019 when he was hit and killed by a drunk boater. After many court delays, a jury convicted the defendant.

NORTH REDINGTON BEACH, Fla — After more than three and a half years of constant trips to Florida for court proceedings, friends and family of a man from East Aurora say they finally have justice with a guilty verdict in the death of Rob Krysztofowicz, who was killed by a drunk boater.

"It was a huge sigh of relief for every day," said Mark Nowak, Rob's best friend. The two were together when the crash happened in 2019 in North Redington Beach.

"We were riding our jet skis," said Mark, who testified at trial. "Rob was probably about 100 feet behind me to the right, and as I turned to look to make sure he was coming behind me, I heard a large crash."

Deputies said Jesse Mayer was drunk and recklessly driving his 37-foot boat at speeds exceeding 70 miles per hour. After a weeklong trial, a jury convicted Mayer on a charge of felony vessel homicide.

Mark said Mayer's legal team caused delay after delay, but he and Rob's family and friends were determined to be in court for all of the appearances. About 20 of them, almost all from Buffalo, made nearly two dozen trips to the courthouse in Pinellas County.

"It was just infuriating honestly to know that (Mayer) was just out here living his life in Florida in the sunshine while all of the rest of us were suffering the greatest loss that was imaginable," Rob's daughter Emily Krysztofowicz said.

Mayer's own preteen daughter testified against him during the trial.

Mark said the defendant showed no regret for what happened.

"(Mayer) was drunk," Mark said. "He was speeding 73 miles an hour. He made a lot of bad choices. But I don't think any of us are vindictive. But the fact that he showed absolutely no remorse, that's what really just makes you want to be vindictive."

Emily remembers her dad as someone who loved life.

"He was hilarious," she said. "He was loving. He was so supportive of me and my sisters in everything we wanted to do. He always said to follow your passions. You will never work a day in your life if you're doing what you love to do."

Mayer faces 9.5 to 15 years in prison on the vessel homicide conviction. Rob's family and friends say they'll make another trip for the sentencing, which is scheduled to happen within the next couple of months.

For now, they're thankful.

"It seems like this chapter of Hell is finally over," Emily said. "So, so grateful for that."

