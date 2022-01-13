Just Buffalo looking for artists, organizations to apply for event support funds

Just Buffalo is looking to support an activity or event aligned with the 2022 Civil Writes Project.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Just Buffalo Literary Center is calling for artists, organization, collectives, and community groups in Erie or Niagara counties to apply for event support funds of up to $1,500.

Just Buffalo is looking to support an activity or event aligned with the 2022 Civil Writes Project, which is described as "a community engagement project that seeks pathways toward justice through literature and the arts." The project also celebrates the books of Colson Whitehead ahead of his BABDEL appearance in April.

“The Civil Writes Project draws inspiration from Buffalo’s history as a gateway to freedom along the Underground Railroad, while also recognizing that our city continues to grapple with persistent racial disparities,” said Barbara Cole, Just Buffalo’s Artistic & Associate Executive Director.

“We’re proud to be part of a robust arts & culture community in Buffalo that strives, in all different mediums, to create a more just city. Our hope is to help support the extraordinary work of our colleagues and individual artists to shine a spotlight on how literature can be transformative.”

Project applications are due on Feb. 7. Just Buffalo will be holding an information session on Jan. 26 at 5 p.m. via Zoom for people who are interested in applying.

Award notifications will be made by March 7 with all events happening between April and June.