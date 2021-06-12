Jury takes less than 2 hours to find Buffalo man guilty of murder

Jevon Gaiter remains held without bail and faces 25-years-to-life behind bars when sentenced in January.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — A Buffalo man is facing a possible 25-years-to-life following his conviction Monday on a charge of 2nd-degree murder.

It took an Erie County Court jury less than two hours to find 41-year-old Jevon Gaiter, also known as 'Animal' guilty in the fatal stabbing of 59-year-old Mark Bottita in the overnight hours of September 21, 2019.

The Erie County District Attorney's office says Gaiter intentionally stabbed Bottita multiple times in the area of Tonawanda and Vulcan Sts in the Town of Tonawanda. Bottita collapsed outside a nearby convenience store and was pronounced dead at the scene.