BUFFALO, N.Y. — A jury still hasn't decided the case of a Buffalo police officer.

They've heard testimony over the last few weeks in the trial of Corey Krug, who is accused of using excessive force outside of a Buffalo night club.

Court documents say that in 2014 Krug hit a person repeatedly with his nightstick, but the person was not arrested.

He's accused of depriving the civil rights of three men in three separate incidents.

Krug has been an officer for more than 18 years.

RELATED: Opening statements made in BPD officer trial

He faces three counts of deprivation of civil rights and one count of falsifying a report in relation to three separate incidents in 2010, 2011 and 2014.

Prosecutors in the opening statements said that in each instance Krug used excessive force, hitting three men with either his nightstick or flashlight, causing physical injury, and that none of them fought back.