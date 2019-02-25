BUFFALO, N.Y. — A federal jury has reached a verdict on three of four charges in the trial of a Buffalo Police officer accused of using excessive force.

The judge has ordered the jury to keep deliberating. They will return to court on Tuesday. No announcement on what the verdicts are or on which charges.

RELATED: Opening statements made in BPD officer trial

Officer Corey Krug faced three counts of deprivation of civil rights and one count of falsifying a report in relation to three separate incidents in 2010, 2011 and 2014.

They described him as "a bully with a badge."

A television news photographer shot video that showed Krug striking a man repeatedly with a nightstick after pushing him against a car and forcefully taking him to the ground.

The video shows Krug pushing his knee into the man's chest while using the nightstick to strike him in the legs before fellow officers pull Krug away.

Krug, an 18-year veteran of the Buffalo Police Department, %%%%faces up to 10 years behind bars if convicted.%%%%%

In all, 22 witnesses testified during the three-week-long trial.

Krug had also been named in three civil rights lawsuits since 2010.