Jury finds Buffalo man guilty of selling fentanyl that led to woman's death

“While this Office has charged numerous individuals with distributing deadly opiates that resulted in the death of another individual, Watkins is only the second defendant so-charged to choose to exercise his constitutional right to a jury trial,” said U.S. Attorney James P. Kennedy, Jr. “Both Watkins and his predecessor, Dontrell Wise, were convicted at trial, and both, having previously been convicted of drug offenses, face mandatory life sentences as a result. The message should be clear. If you peddle this poison and someone dies from the drugs you provide, then your cost of doing business will be to have to spend at least 20 years—if not the rest of your life—in jail. That you may not have intended to kill or even hurt anyone won’t entitle you to any discounts.”