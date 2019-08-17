BUFFALO, N.Y. — There was some really good news to share Friday night.

Timmy Richardson, a junior volunteer firefighter from Cheektowaga, had shirts sent to him from all over the world during his cancer fight.

2 On Your Side has been sharing his story every step of the way, and on Friday night, it was no different.

Timmy got to ring the Victory Bell at Roswell Park Comprehensive Cancer Center to mark the end of his treatment.

It was already a memorable week. On Tuesday, Timmy became a member of the New York Fire Department thanks to the Make-A-Wish Foundation.

His trip to New York City included a stop at fire headquarters to meet with New York's bravest, and a visit to the Ground Zero memorial at the former World Trade Center site.

