Junior League of Buffalo Decorators' Show House raises $315K

BUFFALO, N.Y. — The Junior League of Buffalo is reporting the results of another successful year for its Decorators' Show House.
The 2021 show at 800 Delaware raised $315,000. That money will be turned into a community grant. Later this year, grant applications will be available for qualified not-for-profit agencies.
In partnership with the Buffalo News, the Junior League has raised more than $4.5 million from its largest fundraiser since its first Show House was presented in 1981.
Over the years, proceeds have benefited organizations such as the West Side Bazaar, Torn Space Theatre, the Massachusetts Avenue Project and Jericho Road Ministries.