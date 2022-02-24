Junior League of Buffalo Decorators' Show House raises $315K

Later this year, qualified not-for-profit organizations will be able to apply for a portion of the proceeds through a grant process.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — The Junior League of Buffalo is reporting the results of another successful year for its Decorators' Show House.

The 2021 show at 800 Delaware raised $315,000. That money will be turned into a community grant. Later this year, grant applications will be available for qualified not-for-profit agencies.

In partnership with the Buffalo News, the Junior League has raised more than $4.5 million from its largest fundraiser since its first Show House was presented in 1981.