BUFFALO, N.Y. — The Junior League of Buffalo Tuesday announced details of a new permanent art exhibit to commemorate the organization's 100th year anniversary.

Artist Shasti O-Leary Soudant has been commissioned to create a sculpture as an homage to women everywhere.

'Do Not Mistake My Softness for Weakness' will be installed on the plaza outside of the Burchfield Penney Art Center on the campus of Buffalo State. The work is a gift to the college from the Junior League and is intended to stand as a tribute to the strength and power of women and girls in this region and beyond.

"For the last 100 years, the Junior League of Buffalo has been committed to developing strong, empowered, women civic leaders, whom over the decades have acted as catalysts for change in our great community," said JLB President Cindi McEachon. "I am thrilled to have the opportunity for JLB to partner with Shasti on a piece that speaks to all woemn, encapsulating our diversity, beautifully celebrating our past while provoking thought about our future."

The six vibrantly colored sculptures range in height from 5 to12 feet, each form symbolizes a transformational stop on the lifelong journey of womanhood.