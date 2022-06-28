'Junior Good Days' camp underway in WNY

The "Junior Good Days" camp is officially underway for kids ages 4 to 7 years old who either have cancer or lost a family member to the disease.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — We're celebrating the return of summer camps in Western New York. For many Western New Yorkers, this is the first time they are back and in person after being virtual or canceled due to the pandemic, including Camp Good Days.

The "Junior Good Days" camp is officially underway for kids ages 4 to 7 years old who either have cancer or lost a family member to the disease.

It's a week full of fun activities from Darien Lake to Explore & More - The Ralph C. Wilson, Jr. Children's Museum, all aimed at giving those kids some joy in a tough situation. And it's the first time this camp has been held in three years.

"We have continued our programming without pause since the beginning of the pandemic. We just kind of hand to alter, much like a lot of the other nonprofits, we kind of had to pivot how we do things. So now we are back to traditional camp in the sense of what camp is supposed to be. Kids get dropped off and they get to meet other kids," said Lisa Booz, the Western New York regional director for Camp Good Days.