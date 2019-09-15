BUFFALO, N.Y. — A Buffalo nonprofit is working to empower girls through jump rope and other fitness activities.

"Jump 4 Confidence" was hosted by Confident Girl Mentoring Program (CGMP) - a nonprofit working to empower girls through sports mentoring - to re-introduce jump roping. The nonprofit strives to promote health and wellness, self-esteem and confidence through sports.

CGMP partnered with the American Jump Rope Federation to localize the jump rope sport, and to encourage young woman to sample sports with Jump 4 Confidence.

“Jump 4 Confidence will provide a relevant context for a variety of fitness-related jumping rope activities and workshops in a group setting that will advance the students level of jump rope skills and provide valuable physical activity experiences” said Tiffany Lewis the chief executive officer of CGMP.

CGMP was awarded a grant from the Ralph C. Wilson, Jr. Legacy Funds, which was administered by the Community Foundation for Greater Buffalo, allowing CGMP to further promote youth empowerment in New York State.

