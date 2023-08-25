Service animal Bandit will spend the rest of his life in an animal sanctuary judge rules

Last week, a judge ruled that Bandit was dangerous, but decided to spare the dog's life on Thursday.

LANCASTER, N.Y. — All month long, we've been following a legal battle involving a service dog in the Town of Lancaster.

We spoke to the attorney representing Bandit's owner Joshua Gilley about what comes next.

"There are arrangements we are making; we are going to get him into our trainers so that he could decompress. The one silver lining of this judge’s decision is that we do expect that things will start getting better for Bandit very quickly," attorney Matt Albert said.