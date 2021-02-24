Judge rules in favor of Athletes Unleashed in lawsuit against New York State

The attorneys for Athlete's Unleashed say a state supreme court ruled in their favor on Tuesday.

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. — Attorneys representing a local gym are celebrating a ruling they say challenges Governor Andrew Cuomo's COVID-19 executive orders.

The attorneys for Athlete's Unleashed say a state supreme court ruled in their favor on Tuesday, claiming the gym doesn't have to adhere to any of Governor Cuomo's restrictions because the law used to authorize the governor's COVID-19 executive orders places a 30 day limit on those rules.

Attorneys for the gym argued that owners don't have to follow those guidelines anymore since the 30 day window had passed, and no new restrictions were imposed after.

Attorney Todd Aldinger released a statement saying in part, "The essence of our lawsuit, and the grounds on which we won today, is that it’s time for New York to return to normal constitutional law making. A lot of what the governor has done to combat COVID-19 is wise. However, after 30 days, it is up to the state legislature to review the directives the governor has put in place and decide whether to pass them it in to law or not."