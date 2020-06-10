Judge rules against police, fire unions in 50-a lawsuit

Under a ruling in State Supreme Court on Tuesday, Buffalo's police and fire unions will not be able to keep their members disciplinary records secret.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Buffalo's Police and Fire unions will not be able to keep their members disciplinary records secret under a ruling in State Supreme Court on Tuesday.

A vote in Albany this year repealed a law known as 50-a that had let governments keep police and firefighter disciplinary records from being made public under the Freedom of Information Law. Buffalo's unions sued, saying it would violate the rights of its members.

Judge Frank Sedita ruled against that lawsuit on Tuesday and lifted a temporary restraining order on the release of those records.

WGRZ, TEGNA (our parent company), and several other media organizations filed a brief in the case arguing in favor of their release.

John Evans, the president of the Buffalo Police Benevolent Association released the following statement regarding the ruling:

“The Buffalo Police Benevolent Association is obviously disappointed by today’s ruling regarding the release of disciplinary records.

“Even if an officer is exonerated or the complaint was not sustained, it creates a public perception that the Buffalo Police are not serving and protecting the community in a professional manner, which could not be further from the truth.

“Unfortunately, this is another misconception that the police now have to face as a result of public policy decisions being made on emotion rather than based on facts.