CHEEKTOWAGA, N.Y. — Attorneys for both the Town of Cheektowaga and councilman Jim Rogowski were in Erie County Court Tuesday morning to decide his fate, but the judge didn't make a decision following a 45-minute hearing.

The town council wants to remove Rogowski from office and authorized their special counsel to move forward with litigation to remove him.

Tuesday's court appearance was the first in the case. The town council said previously they'd take him to court if he didn't resign by a midnight deadline last Wednesday. Rogowski said he's not going anywhere.

Earlier this month, Rogowski pleaded guilty to a misdemeanor criminal contempt charge for violating an order of protection related to his wife, who filed for divorce in January.

Judge Mark Montour has to decide whether Rogowski pleading guilty to a crime automatically means he vacated his position on the town council.

Attorneys for the town argue that Rogowski was well aware of the order of protection, but violated it anyway. They say that shows a lack of moral integrity which in turn violates his oath of office and public officers law.

Rogowski's attorneys say this is a political witch hunt and the council is trying to remove him because he's an outspoken member. They filed a counter claim in court Tuesday morning, arguing that Rogowski's first amendment right is being violated.

"We're claiming that they are targeting Mr. Rogowski because he's an outspoken, controversial, independent person and he doesn't go along with sort of the machine politics that Cheektowaga has been famous for since I was a kid," said James Ostrowski, Rogowski's attorney.

His attorneys also said this is a case that was rushed into court because the council is just worried about filling Rogowski's spot on the town council.

"They simply could have voted to expel him. They did not do that. He was given an opportunity to choose to vacate his office, and he chose not to. The town is looking for a ruling on this," said Craig Bucki, attorney for the town.

There's no word on when both sides might be back in court or when the judge might make a decision.

