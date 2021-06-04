Judge puts New York State, school districts on notice

A New York State Supreme Court judge has put state leaders and two Western New York school districts on notice when it comes reopening guidance.

ERIE COUNTY, N.Y. — A New York State Supreme Court judge has put state leaders and two Western New York school districts on notice when it comes reopening guidance and plans to get students fully back into the classroom.

Hearings were held Tuesday in lawsuits filed by parents against the Williamsville and Orchard Park school districts.

The judge told the state to come up with reopening guidance on the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention new three feet distancing for students by April 20. The judge also wants the districts to make sure they are prepared to fully reopen.