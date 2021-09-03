Judge orders Board of Elections to allow Mayor Byron Brown on November ballot as independent candidate

US District Court Judge John L. Sinatra handed down the order in a hearing Friday afternoon.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Buffalo Mayor Byron Brown scored a major victory Friday in his bid to get on the November ballot in his election battle against endorsed Democratic candidate India Walton.

The mayor, seeking a fifth term in office, is already mounting a write-in campaign in hopes of being re-elected after losing the Democratic primary to Walton in June.

In a hearing Friday, US District Court Judge John L. Sinatra Jr. ordered the Erie County Board of Elections (BOE) to place Mayor Brown on the November ballot as an independent candidate.

Judge Sinatra did address concerns about his brother's previous support of Mayor Brown. He said there was no formal petition made to have him recuse himself and he consulted with other legal peers and superiors before deciding he would continue to proceed over the case.

Attornies for the five Brown supporters who brought the case argued the early petition deadline infringed on the constitutional rights of voters.

The BOE ruled last week the mayor had turned in his nominating petitions too late in an attempt to secure the ballot line.