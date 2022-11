A source tells 2 On Your Side that for now, legal gun owners will still be allowed to carry inside private properties open to the public like businesses.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — A source told 2 On Your Side that a judge has granted a preliminary injunction for the plaintiffs in the case seeking to stop portions of the new gun reforms.

We're told that for now, it means legal gun owners will still be allowed to carry inside private properties open to the public like businesses.

It's a complicated matter and 2 On Your Side will be speaking with a legal analyst Tuesday night and will explain this ruling more in-depth on Channel 2 at 11 p.m.

BREAKING NEWS: Judge Sinatra just issued his decision granting plaintiffs motion for a prelim injunction “effective immediately” enforcement of NY’s recent gun control legislation “with respect to private property open to the public.” @wgrz Join us at 6&11 — Scott Levin (@ScottLevinTV) November 22, 2022

