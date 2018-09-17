BUFFALO, NY-- A federal judge has found Tonawanda Coke guilty of violating its probation by having a higher than acceptable opacity of its emissions.

Tonawanda Coke will be sentenced on Friday. The government had previously asked for the Tonawanda Coke to be shut down.

MORE: Witnesses testify in Tonawanda Coke Case

Prosecutors say that Tonawanda Coke continues to release poisonous gas from its coke oven operations, violating its probation. However, the plant says that it is making changes and wants a judge to allow the company more time to continue to do this.

2 On Your Side's Michael Wooten was in court Monday and will have more on Channel 2 News First at 5pm and WGRZ.COM

© 2018 WGRZ