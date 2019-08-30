BUFFALO, N.Y. — An East Amherst man faces a maximum of 25-years-to-life behind bars after a judge found him guilty of sex abuse.

Erie County Court Judge Kenneth Case rendered his verdict Friday against 48-year-old Tariq Nawaz following a nearly four-week non-jury trial.

Nawaz was found guilty of one count of Predatory Sexual Assault Against a Child and Endangering the Welfare of a Child.

Over a period of about three months, Nawaz engaged in two or more sex acts with a child less than 17 years of age.

Judge Case also issued an order of protection on behalf of the victim.