Judge Elizabeth Wolford to become Chief Judge of Western District of New York

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — United States District Judge Elizabeth A. Wolford will make history when she begins her new job on Wednesday.

Judge Wolford will be the first woman to serve as Chief Judge of the Western District of New York, and the first woman to serve in this role in any part of New York State outside of the New York City area.

She was nominated to be a United States District Judge by former President Barack Obama. On December 17, 2013 she received her commission, becoming the only woman to serve as a district judge in the Western District of New York.

Judge Wolford will serve a seven-year term as Chief Judge. She is replacing Honorable Frank P. Geraci, Jr., who has served in this role since 2015.

Judge Wolford was born in Buffalo and spent the majority of her life in Rochester.

Before assuming the bench, Judge Wolford practiced law for more than 20 years with the Wolford Law Firm LLP. She earned her B.A. from Colgate University in 1989, and her J.D. from Notre Dame Law School in 1992.