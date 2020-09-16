Groups fight for 50-a repeal to hold

"We should be able to know, as the public, what an officer is being charged with," said attorney Miles Gresham. "If you are arrested as a citizen in the State of New York, your arrest record is public. That's something that your job can find out, that's something that the public can find out. Your arrest record becomes public before you are convicted of anything. Your arrest record becomes public before the charges against you are substantiated. We are simply calling for the police to be held to the same standard as everybody else."