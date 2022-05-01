Judge clears way for emergency demolition of Great Northern Grain Elevator

A judge ruled the City of Buffalo properly issued an emergency demolition permit, which now clears the way for the building's owners, ADM, to tear it down.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — There has been a decision on the Great Northern Grain Elevator, which was damaged during a wind storm last month.

A judge on Wednesday ruled the City of Buffalo properly issued an emergency demolition permit, which now clears the way for the building's owners, ADM Milling, to tear it down.

On Monday, a judge held a fact-finding hearing to figure out how the city reached its decision to grant that permit, and if it had a rational basis to do so.

You might remember the building was damaged last year during the wind storm on December 11, where there was a partial wall collapse.

Less than a week after the building was damaged, the City of Buffalo granted an emergency demolition permit to bring it down. ADM Milling owns the building and wants to demolish it.

Preservations took the case to court asking a judge to stop the demolition from happening saying the grain elevator is the only one of its kind left in the United States.

The judge sent both sides to mediation to come up with a solution last week, but that didn't work. So on Monday, for several hours in a courtroom, both sides presented their cases to the judge who will ultimately decide what happens with the huge building.

"You guys have argued as submitted to the court that it's in no danger of falling down. I would argue that perhaps there are a number of people who might think the opposite," New York State Supreme Court Justice Emilio Coliacovo said on Monday.