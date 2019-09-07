BUFFALO, N.Y. — Following a ruling in State Supreme Court, the proposed mixed-use project at 201 Ellicott Street can proceed.

State Supreme Court Justice Emilio Colaiacovo ruled last week that Ciminelli Real Estate Corp. can move forward with its $50 million development that will turn a downtown parking lot near the Hotel@Lafayette and the Buffalo and Erie County Public Library into a 21,000-square-foot market and 201 apartments. The Ciminelli development team expects to close on the 2.5-acre site at 201 Ellicott Street this week.

Fellow developer Rocco Termini, through his Signature Development Buffalo LLC and seven entities related to his Hotel@TheLafayette, had filed suit against Ciminelli, Braymiller Market, Buffalo Mayor Byron Brown along with the city’s planning and zoning board of appeals. The suit alleged that the project — by removing the 375-space surface lot — would harm Termini's and other nearby businesses. He sought a temporary restraining order preventing the sale of the surface lot and the 14 variances approved the city agencies nullified.

