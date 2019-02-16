ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. — A State Supreme Court judge has ruled that two Orchard Park students will not be allowed to attend classes for now since they have not gotten all their required vaccines.

A statement from the school district says in part:

"A school district has no duty more important than protecting the health, safety, and welfare of its students and staff. Today Judge Grisanti confirmed our position is correct and that the District acted appropriately concerning an exemption to the New York State immunization laws."