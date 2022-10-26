Journey's End Refugee Services gets $100K from Department of Health & Human Services

It was one of 25 grants the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) awarded throughout the country.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Buffalo non-profit Journey’s End Refugee Services has been given a $100,000 grant from the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services (HHS).

According to Congressman Brian Higgins, the money will be used for the non-profit's Brewster Street Farm. It's a small, urban farm that will help refugees in Western New York and addresses issues with food insecurity.

“Western New York has a long history of welcoming immigrants and refugees," Higgins said in a press release.

“Federal funding from the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services provides critical support for our growing refugee population."

"We are so grateful that the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services continues to support our refugee-run Brewster Street Farm, which has become a popular cultural and agricultural landmark in Buffalo,” said Lauren Dawes, farm program manager at Journey's End.

Dawes says the grant will allow refugees in our region to grow foods for their families and communities, earn supplemental income through a CSA program, and help them build their English language and marketing skills.