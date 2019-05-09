BUFFALO, N.Y. — A group in Western New York that helps refugees adjust to life in the United States is getting help from Albany.

The state just announced $2.7 million in funding for five refugee mentoring organizations across New York, including more than $800,000 for Journey's End here in Buffalo.

They provide support and services for refugees, even giving bikes to kids.

In July, State Senator Tim Kennedy announced $20,000 in funding that will go to the Journey's End Refugee Services' Immigration Legal Services Program.

"Journey's End is seeing an increase in need for legal services, and this money will go a long way in bridging the gap and ensuring these services can continue for those in the greatest need," Kennedy said. "Often times, in the most vulnerable position they've ever been in."

