BUFFALO, N.Y. — A 350 mile bike ride kicked off Monday morning in Buffalo to raise awareness for people living with disabilities.

The seventh annual "Journey Along the Erie Canal" started at 8:30 a.m., and continues across the state over the next 12 days. Participants will ride across New York to Albany for nearly two weeks via the historic Erie Canalway Trail.

Organizers say the ride raises awareness about the need for increased access to employment opportunities for those with disabilities.