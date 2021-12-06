Joshua Vacanti in "The Voice" semi-finals Monday night

Lockport native will try to move on to the finals in tonight's live broadcast on Channel 2 starting at 8 PM.

LOS ANGELES — He's made it to the Top 8 and tonight, Lockport's own Joshua Vacanti tries to make it to the Season 21 finals of NBC's "The Voice."

28-year-old Vacanti, representing Team John Legend, was chosen by voters to move on last week when the remaining singers were whittled down from ten to just eight. Vacanti impressed with his rendition of Alicia Keys' "If I Ain't Got You."

Viewers will once again get to vote for their favorites on tonight's live broadcast.

In the finale, only one artist from each team plus a wildcard will vie for the top spot.